Toronto Maple Leafs player terrifies teammates in hilarious Halloween prank

As it turns out, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves is just as scary off the ice as he is on it.



While Reaves celebrated Halloween early this year, showing off his Snoop Dogg costume a little over a week ago, the 36-year-old was in the spooky spirit once again with a more frightening get-up the second time around.



The Leafs posted a video of the enforcer scaring the bejeezus out of his teammates on Monday. Dressed in a head-to-toe Michael Myers costume, the forward, usually known for his intimidating play, went straight for scares as he hid behind a cardboard box.



One by one, teammates arrived at the rink, only to be greeted with an unwelcome surprise.

Happy Hallo-Reaves 🎃



Love, The Grim Reaver 😏 pic.twitter.com/tZdXBURzeN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 31, 2023

Toronto captain John Tavares was Reaves' first victim but like his composure on the ice, he didn't really flinch. Despite the lack of reaction, Tavares later said the surprise "scared the s**t" out of him.



Meanwhile, fellow Leafs forward Auston Matthews managed to escape Reaves' wrath as he ended up going through a different rink entrance.



One of the best reactions, though, came when Reaves went all out as newcomer Max Domi walked in, screaming and falling out of the box to commit to the scare.



"That was the one!" he exclaimed as Domi laughed it off.



The last time Leafs players had a Halloween scare that good was back in 2018 when an inflatable version of Carlton, their mascot, was planted inside Scotiabank Arena next to a sign that said "Come get your picture taken with Inflatable Carlton". From there, unsuspecting players were caught off guard as Carlton flapped his arms and lunged at them in the hallway.



With a good dose of adrenaline in their veins, the Leafs, who are currently riding a 5-2-1 record, will take on the Los Angeles Kings at home on Tuesday night.