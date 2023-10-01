Toronto Blue Jays clinch wild card and are headed to the playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the playoffs.

The Blue Jays might not have clinched via a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the ninth — or really, any all that exciting play by their actual team — but they're heading to the 2023 postseason nevertheless.

By way of the Seattle Mariners’ 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, Toronto will find themselves competing in the MLB playoffs for the second consecutive season, and third time since 2020.

The job starts now. #NextLevel



We’re going back to the Postseason 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gj9YW1l9NK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 1, 2023

The Blue Jays had a chance to clinch in front of their home crowd on Saturday, but fell 7-5 to the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings.

As the standings currently sit, Toronto will be heading to Tampa Bay for a best-of-three Wild Card series for a chance to advance to the American League Division Series (ALDS) next weekend.

Game 162 possibilities...so win or lose, Jays could still go to Tampa Bay or Minnesota, depending on what Texas and Houston do today. Fun! If you like chaos, this is #NextLevel ! pic.twitter.com/aNoMKSI6wC — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) October 1, 2023

Here's what the schedule will look like for the first two rounds of the postseason, with Toronto needing to win two of their three Wild Card series games on the road to have a home playoff date:

Wild Card Series

Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 — on road

Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 — on road

Game 3: Thursday, October 5* — on road

American League Division Series (ALDS)

Game 1: Saturday, October 7 —on road

Game 2: Sunday, October 8 — on road

Game 3: Tuesday, October 10 @ Toronto

Game 4: Wednesday, October 11* @ Toronto

Game 5: Friday, October 13* — on road

Toronto closes their regular season schedule Sunday afternoon with a 3:07 pm matchup against the Rays.