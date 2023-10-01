Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays wild card

Toronto Blue Jays clinch wild card and are headed to the playoffs

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the playoffs.

The Blue Jays might not have clinched via a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the ninth — or really, any all that exciting play by their actual team — but they're heading to the 2023 postseason nevertheless.

By way of the Seattle Mariners’ 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, Toronto will find themselves competing in the MLB playoffs for the second consecutive season, and third time since 2020.

The Blue Jays had a chance to clinch in front of their home crowd on Saturday, but fell 7-5 to the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings.

As the standings currently sit, Toronto will be heading to Tampa Bay for a best-of-three Wild Card series for a chance to advance to the American League Division Series (ALDS) next weekend.

Here's what the schedule will look like for the first two rounds of the postseason, with Toronto needing to win two of their three Wild Card series games on the road to have a home playoff date:

Wild Card Series
  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 — on road
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 — on road
  • Game 3: Thursday, October 5* — on road
American League Division Series (ALDS)
  • Game 1: Saturday, October 7 —on road
  • Game 2: Sunday, October 8 — on road
  • Game 3: Tuesday, October 10 @ Toronto
  • Game 4: Wednesday, October 11* @ Toronto
  • Game 5: Friday, October 13* — on road

Toronto closes their regular season schedule Sunday afternoon with a 3:07 pm matchup against the Rays.

Lead photo by

Blue Jays
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Blue Jays clinch wild card and are headed to the playoffs

Canada's Wonderland ride stops with people stuck upside down for second time

How to get Blue Jays playoff tickets in Toronto

Newest Toronto Maple Leaf not a fan of team's EDM playlist

A huge Toronto-area sports and music venue is about to be totally transformed

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher attains meme status for his bizarre sleep habits

Toronto Blue Jays manager credits local brewery for calming his emotions

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler partied in Toronto and visited Drake's house for his birthday