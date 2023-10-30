Skin condition keeping Jamie Campbell off of Sportsnet MLB broadcasts

Jamie Campbell is taking a leave from his Sportsnet role to deal with a personal health issue.

Campbell, who has worked for the network since 1998 in various roles but is best known for his work on the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast, posted a photo on Monday afternoon of a scary skin condition affecting nearly half of his face.

Campbell hosted the Blue Jays Central segment throughout the year and had been a part of the network’s MLB postseason coverage, but had missed the opening two games of the World Series due to the condition.

Brad Fay has stepped in to replace Campbell in the meantime.

"Treatment of 'pre-skin cancer' prevents me from being part of the Sportsnet World Series broadcast, for now. This is not fun, so please cover up, find shade, and use sunscreen. Thanks to Brad Fay for taking over," Campbell posted on X to explain his recent absence from the network’s MLB postseason broadcasts.

It's not the first time the broadcaster had to step away from the job.

Campbell had missed the opening of the 2022 MLB season due to leukemia treatments, though he's been a staple of Toronto’s broadcasts ever since returning.

"Perhaps seeing my smiling face is going to reassure you that you can live, and in fact live vibrantly with leukemia," Campbell said in his first broadcast back after leukemia treatment last April. "So let's derive joy from the things we get to see today."