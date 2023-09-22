Newest Toronto Maple Leaf not a fan of team's EDM playlist

Earlier this week, newly acquired Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves told reporters that the team's room would no longer be "quiet" now that he's around.

But so far, things are a little louder than he may have anticipated, especially during team skates.

Reaves discussed his first impressions of his new team on Day 2 of training camp on Friday. While talking to the media, he pointed to a specific element of head coach Sheldon Keefe's practices that he enjoys: the music.

"That's my favourite thing I've probably seen since I've been here," the 36-year-old said when asked his thoughts on the unorthodox addition to the Leafs' practice session. "That’s unbelievable."

Sheldon Keefe put on some music during the Leafs' practice on Friday and Ryan Reaves says it was his favourie thing since his arrival in Toronto. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kj7NfA52rs — BarDown (@BarDown) September 22, 2023

The playlist itself, which apparently includes electric dance music, can undergo some changes, according to Reaves at least.

"Although, today, the early music was kind of trash," he said. "We're going to work on that."

Before telling reporters that he would prefer "a little hip-hop" instead, the Winnipeg native explained why EDM didn't fit the vibe.

"The EDM during practices isn't it," he said. "If you’re gonna put EDM, you need a light show going or something."

"A couple smoke machines," he added jokingly.

Despite roasting the music choices, Reaves, who signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract this summer, says he hopes it stays throughout the year.

With training camp in full swing, Reaves and other new Toronto offseason additions like Max Domi, John Klingberg, and Tyler Bertuzzi have been paired up with new linemates.

For two days in a row, the 6-foot-1, 224-pound winger has found himself on a line with Noah Gregor at left wing and David Kampf at centre.

But like the track list on the teams practice playlist, that trio can be shuffled at any given moment.