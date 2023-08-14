WWE legend Edge could retire this week in Toronto

There's an old adage when it comes to the WWE and other professional wrestling circuits — no wrestler is ever truly retired — they're just on a bit of a break.



But it might be the second go around at retirement for WWE legend Adam Copeland — more commonly known by his ring name, Edge.



According to longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Edge could be calling it quits after Friday's SmackDown show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena when he faces off against longtime competitor Sheamus.



"So there's a big thing here. You know, a year ago, Edge had said that he would retire at the summer show in Toronto, and Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge's trainer and has maybe known Edge for 30 years. Yeah. 30 years-ish, I would say. He said that this is Edge's last match," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio, as per WrestlingNews.



Edge, a native of Orangeville, Ontario, and a longtime fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, had previously hinted at his retirement happening in Canada. He had previously retired in 2011 to focus on an acting career as well as to deal with several neck injuries sustained in his career, but he returned to the sport in 2020 with his appearance at the Royal Rumble event.



At age 49, Copeland could reasonably compete at one-off events in the future if he's so inclined, but it makes sense that a performer who's already won 31 championships during his WWE career doesn't need to continue with the industry full-time when he's got other less dangerous career opportunities to pursue.