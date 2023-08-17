Toronto Raptors release 2023-24 regular-season schedule



The Toronto Raptors schedule for the 2023-24 season has officially been released.



For the 12th year in a row, the team will kick off their campaign at home. After their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, October 25, Toronto hits the road for the first time on October 27 when they play the Bulls in Chicago.



Along with opening night, there are also a few noteworthy dates that fans will want to circle on their calendars.



Former head coach Nick Nurse will make his return to Toronto on October 28 when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town on October 28. Joel Embiid, the NBA's MVP in 2022-23, and the loaded Philly squad will visit the Raptors once more on March 31, 2024.



The Raptors will face another tough opponent when the NBA champion Denver Nuggets travel north of the border on December 20. Meanwhile, Ex-Raptor and 2019 NBA Championship hero Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will be at Scotiabank Arena on January 26.



A few weeks later, former Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet will make his return to the Six when the Houston Rockets hit the court on February 9.



After a 10-day, six-game road trip at the beginning of next year, Toronto will play five home games in a row over a 14-day span in February. The Raptors will have a total of 14 back-to-back games this season (two more than last season).



Fans will also get their first glimpse of Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, when the San Antonio Spurs visit on February 12. Finally, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers make their only Toronto trip of the year on April 2.



The Raptors are coming off a 41-win, 41-loss season in which they fell to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, causing them to miss the playoffs



Toronto's full 80-game schedule for the upcoming season can be found on NBA.com.