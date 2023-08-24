Ontario senior wins six-figure lottery prize with a free ticket

An Ontario father won a major lottery prize, and he didn't even have to pay for the ticket.



Alliston resident Ronald O'Leary matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the July 29 Ontario 49 draw.



The 73-year-old father of three won $100,000.



In addition to Ontario 49, O'Leary enjoys playing Lotto Max and the occasional Instant ticket. He's previously won some smaller prizes, but this is his largest lottery win.



"I won on a free ticket!" he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.



The retiree says he checked his lottery ticket on his computer and discovered that he beat the odds. Then, he headed to the store to validate his win and begin the prize-claiming process.



"I shared the news with my children and brothers, and they were all so excited for me," said O’Leary.



He hasn't made any big plans with his win yet, but he is considering buying a new truck.



Other Canadians have had wholesome wins, too.



One lottery winner thought his Lotto 6/49 win was a scam at first.



Another couple celebrated their $1,000,000 win to a hit Barenaked Ladies song.



And a soon-to-be dad recently won a six-figure lottery prize, which will help with his journey into parenthood.



If you think you have luck on your side, Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.