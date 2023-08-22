Ontario grandpa plans to use lotto win to take care of his grandkids

A retiree from Ontario plans to use his lottery win to be the best grandad ever.



William Scott from Innisfil won an Ontario 49 game's second prize worth $50,000 in the July 26 draw.



He bought the winning ticket at Rexall on Yonge Street in Innisfil.



The 84-year-old father of two says he's been playing the lottery since its inception.



"My special numbers are 13 and 24," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "Those numbers helped me win today!"



Scott says he checked his ticket online the day after the draw and discovered he won big.



"I couldn't believe it at first," he recounted.



The retiree went to the store right away to validate his lottery ticket.



"The owners of the store saw me win and were overjoyed," said Scott. He then shared the fantastic news with his son.



"He knew I enjoyed playing the lottery and was thrilled for me," said Scott, smiling.



The grandfather has some sweet plans for his $50,000 lottery prize: Scott wants to take care of his two grandkids and is also looking forward to a trip to Florida.



"It's a very exciting feeling," he said.



If you want a chance at this prize, Ontario 49 is $1 per play, and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday. Combination play is available in five, seven, eight and nine-number selections. Tickets are sold until 10:30 pm.



The grandpa isn’t the only lottery winner who has used their windfall to treat their loved ones.



A couple that won $100,000 plans to treat their family to a vacation.



In another wholesome lotto story, a soon-to-be dad recently won a six-figure lottery prize, which will help with his journey into parenthood.