Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
jose bautista toronto blue jays

Everyone wants Jose Bautista to play after he signs one-day contract with Toronto Blue Jays

Sports & Play
Al Sciola
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Blue Jays fans are pumped at the idea of seeing former All-Star right fielder José Bautista back on the field at Rogers Centre.

The only problem is that his contract is just for one day.

The Jays announced Bautista's ceremonial signing on Friday morning, on the eve of his induction onto the team's Level of Excellence on Saturday.

But despite him being 42 years old, many fans still believe that Bautista could make the team's roster if he wanted to.

And with star slugger Bo Bichette injured and Toronto firmly planted in third place in the AL East, a few of his home runs could certainly give the team some help.

Some fans are even arguing for the symbolic contract to materialize into a real one. And it's hard to tell whether they're kidding or not.

"He should actually play!" one Twitter user wrote in response to the Jays' announcement.

"What if they let him hit?" another user asked.

One fan even roasted the team's offense while suggesting Bautista jump in the lineup.
 

Bautista will be the star of the weekend on Saturday at the Rogers Centre when the Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at 3:07 p.m.

The Dominican slugger spent nine seasons in Toronto, including memorable postseason runs in 2015 and 2016.

His 2016 ALDS celebratory ensuing bat flip is remembered as one of the greatest moments in Blue Jays history.

Lead photo by

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Everyone wants Jose Bautista to play after he signs one-day contract with Toronto Blue Jays

Footage from Mitch Marner's wedding shows Toronto Maple Leafs forward crying at altar

Ontario woman who recently started playing the lottery wins big

Jose Bautista to sign one-day contract and retire as Toronto Blue Jay

$70M lotto ticket officially declared unclaimed

Canada's Wonderland is getting a giant zero-gravity water slide

Ontario mom buys winning lottery ticket while grabbing cold cuts for lunch

Two Ontario couples just created a board game that's a homage to Muskoka