Everyone wants Jose Bautista to play after he signs one-day contract with Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays fans are pumped at the idea of seeing former All-Star right fielder José Bautista back on the field at Rogers Centre.



The only problem is that his contract is just for one day.



The Jays announced Bautista's ceremonial signing on Friday morning, on the eve of his induction onto the team's Level of Excellence on Saturday.

Blue Jay FOREVER 💙#JoeyBats will sign a one-day contract and retire a Toronto Blue Jay! pic.twitter.com/XrxGlHPZ1h — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 11, 2023

But despite him being 42 years old, many fans still believe that Bautista could make the team's roster if he wanted to.



And with star slugger Bo Bichette injured and Toronto firmly planted in third place in the AL East, a few of his home runs could certainly give the team some help.



Some fans are even arguing for the symbolic contract to materialize into a real one. And it's hard to tell whether they're kidding or not.



"He should actually play!" one Twitter user wrote in response to the Jays' announcement.

Nah! Sign him and let him play out the rest of the season! And then retire 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 do it lol — 𝙈 𝙖 𝙧 𝙧３𝙧 𝙤 ™ (@Th3Protagonists) August 11, 2023

"What if they let him hit?" another user asked.

One fan even roasted the team's offense while suggesting Bautista jump in the lineup.



Put him in the lineup... the offense can't get any worse. — P. J. Lowry (@PJ_Lowry) August 11, 2023

Bautista will be the star of the weekend on Saturday at the Rogers Centre when the Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at 3:07 p.m.



The Dominican slugger spent nine seasons in Toronto, including memorable postseason runs in 2015 and 2016.



His 2016 ALDS celebratory ensuing bat flip is remembered as one of the greatest moments in Blue Jays history.