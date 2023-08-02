Former Toronto Blue Jays player details time he was traded mid-game

Professional athletes never forget the day they get traded, especially when it occurs in the middle of a game. In the case of Travis Snider, that’s exactly what happened during the 2012 MLB trade deadline.



The former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder took to Twitter on Tuesday to reflect on the pivotal moment in his baseball career.



"11 years ago, I was pulled off of the field in my hometown in front of all my family and friends, while warming up before the sixth inning," Snider wrote. "Confused, I jogged off the field and was handed a cell phone at the bottom of the dugout steps."



Former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos then broke the news of a trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates.



"He [Anthopoulos] thanked me for my efforts and we hung up the phone," Snider added. "I went and hugged my teammates and coaches, and wandered up to the clubhouse swirling with emotions."

Snider said he was upset at the Jays organization at the time.



"I gave six hard fought years to the organization, and at the time it felt like they quit on me," the Kirkland, Washington, native wrote. "Despite all of the drama and emotions, I was on a plane at 6 am the next morning flying to Chicago."



The trade presented Snider with a new chapter in his career, though, as he joined the Pirates. However, he admitted that he hadn't anticipated the challenges that lay ahead.



"What I didn't realize at the time was how hard it was going to be to let go [of] all of the baggage from those first six years with Toronto. The projections, the storylines, the successes, and the failures," he wrote.



The pressure of living up to the expectations set by being a first-round draft pick weighed heavily on him as well. And as he battled injuries, poor performance, and mental demons, Snider found his self-worth becoming closely tied to his on-field statistics.



"What I realize now, is my identity had been consumed by the 'hype.' [Hundreds] of articles had been written about my potential, and somewhere along the way I started to read them and believe them," he added. "And when they started to really question my abilities, I started to question them too."



As a result, his confidence was shaken.



"My self-worth had become closely tied to my stat line," Snider explained. "I was trying to please everyone except myself. I forgot what it felt like to have that unshakable self-confidence."



In closing, Snider acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with such life-altering transitions and urged those facing similar struggles to seek help if needed.



"It's these experiences that will make you stronger in the end," the 35-year-old wrote. "And if you need help, don’t be afraid to ask. This shit ain’t easy!!"



After 15 years, 630 MLB games, and stints with three different Major League teams, Snider announced his retirement from the game in January of 2022.