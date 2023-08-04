Toronto gym shut down by landlord for non-payment of rent

A Toronto gym was recently shut down for non-payment of rent by its landlord.

F45 Training The Beach, located at 1783 Queen St. E, is just one of many F45 fitness studios located around the GTA. The Austin-based chain's "F" stands for functional training, which is combined with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and circuit training during a 45-minute session.

A letter, titled "notice to tenant of landlord's termination warrant," was posted on the studio's storefront on Aug. 3.

The notice reveals that the landlord, Emm Financial Corp,. has terminated the tenancy for rent arrears amounting to $30,949.24, accelerated rent amounting to $30,498.18, and monetary breach amounting to $61,447.42.

The fitness studio also announced its closure on Instagram on Thursday, but did not specify why the business was shutting down.

"This makes me so sad. The gym holds a special place in my heart. Such a great gym, such amazing people and coaches," one person wrote.

"This is so sad. I wanted you guys to win and paid my membership dues through all the closures as did so many. I'm so sorry it's been so tough these last few years. You made an impact. You created a community," another customer said.

Dated Aug. 3, the notice says that F45 Training has just five days to remove all goods from the premises.