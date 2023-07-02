Sports & Play
Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
price is right lottery ontario

The Price is Right fan from Ontario in disbelief after winning $200k in Plinko game

Sports & Play
Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Maria Pantin has watched and loved The Price is Right for years but never thought she would have her own TV show-like winning moment.

Now, she's celebrating winning $200,000 with Instant Plinko and could not be happier.

The Burlington resident had bought a lottery ticket from a Friends Convenience store in her city.

When she went to validate it with her husband — whom she's played the lotto with for a couple of years — the screen read "Big Winner."

"Initially, my husband thought I won a free ticket," she recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

It took the cashier to walk the two through the winning process for the realization to truly set in. "To be honest, I'm still in disbelief!"

"Growing up, my dad and I watched The Price is Right all the time," Pantin shared, reflecting on the "surreal" experience of now being a winner. "It was so surreal – I never thought I'd win anything big! We're so happy."

While most lottery players quickly make big plans for their prize money — home renovations, lavish trips, investments, and more — Pantin says she will take some time to figure out the best ways to enjoy this win.

Lead photo by

OLG
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin are hosting a celebrity basketball game in Toronto

The Price is Right fan from Ontario in disbelief after winning $200k in Plinko game

Toronto radio legend Bob McCown can't walk or talk after major health scare

Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista exploring new passions in retirement

Ontario customer service worker celebrates two lottery wins

People are in love with Toronto Blue Jay Kevin Gausman's perfect family

Unclaimed $70M lotto ticket expires tonight

Toronto Raptor Gradey Dick is a cat dad but his kitty's name will make you gag