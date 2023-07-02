The Price is Right fan from Ontario in disbelief after winning $200k in Plinko game

Maria Pantin has watched and loved The Price is Right for years but never thought she would have her own TV show-like winning moment.

Now, she's celebrating winning $200,000 with Instant Plinko and could not be happier.

The Burlington resident had bought a lottery ticket from a Friends Convenience store in her city.

When she went to validate it with her husband — whom she's played the lotto with for a couple of years — the screen read "Big Winner."

"Initially, my husband thought I won a free ticket," she recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

It took the cashier to walk the two through the winning process for the realization to truly set in. "To be honest, I'm still in disbelief!"

"Growing up, my dad and I watched The Price is Right all the time," Pantin shared, reflecting on the "surreal" experience of now being a winner. "It was so surreal – I never thought I'd win anything big! We're so happy."

While most lottery players quickly make big plans for their prize money — home renovations, lavish trips, investments, and more — Pantin says she will take some time to figure out the best ways to enjoy this win.