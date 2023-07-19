No big winner for Canada's $70 million lottery jackpot

Ticket kiosks across Canada have been abuzz since the lottery jackpot hit the maximum limit of $70 million.

It looks like lottery players will get another chance to try their luck after no one matched the winning numbers 02, 04, 05, 15, 29, 40, 49, and 42 during the draw, which took place on Tuesday, July 18.

But that doesn't mean there were no winners last night: two players won the second prize worth $306,660.40. Their winning tickets matched six of the seven winning numbers and were purchased in Western Canada and Ontario. As a result, each lottery player will be getting a cheque worth $153,330.20.

There were 10 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million to be won, but it clearly wasn't a very lucky draw for lottery players because no one matched any of the winning numbers.

As a result, the $70 million jackpot is still available for anyone to win, in addition to the 21 Maxmillions now up for grabs.

It's been a while since someone won the Lotto Max jackpot, and the lotto prize has been climbing steadily. During the Friday, June 9 draw, someone in Ontario became $22 million richer after winning the main prize.

Lotto Max costs $5 per play and the next draw is set to take place on Friday, July 21.