Posted 6 hours ago
lotto winner ontario

Ontario retiree ready to pay off mortgage after massive lotto win

Posted 6 hours ago
Mortgage worries are about to become history for one lucky Canadian lottery player who won big in a Lottario draw.

Retired Vaughan resident Sheila Singh has played the lottery for over twenty years. Her favourite games include Lottario and Ontario 49, but she occasionally plays Lotto Max games "when the jackpot is high."

The gardening enthusiast bought a Lottario ticket from a Circle K location in the Richmond Hill area, not knowing it would change her life forever. A draw took place on June 10, winning her a whopping $634,504.60.

"I stopped at the store to run some errands and checked my ticket using the ticket checker," Sheila shared while at the OLG prize centre to pick up her lottery windfall. "When I saw the prize amount, I had to check it again," she said. The shock took her breath away.

"My body felt tingly and shaky," she revealed. "I took [the ticket] to the cashier with a big smile on my face! I asked them to take a photo of me to share with my family, and they called me to congratulate me right away."

Such a colossal lottery win brings huge plans, the biggest being a full mortgage payment for Sheila's home — a dream for many Canadians.

And if there's money left over, "a new car or a fun trip may be in my future," Sheila shared.

