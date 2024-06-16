Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
splash on water park

Ontario's huge SplashON waterparks open for the season this month

Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario's massive, lakefront SplashON water parks are opening for the season this month.

Nothing beats the summer heat quite like taking a splash in any of Ontario's crisp and pristine lakes, and while a regular swim can do the trick, there are also spots offering some truly wild ways to get wet.

Enter SplashON Water Parks.

With locations in Barrie and Orillia, you don't have to travel far outside of the city to get the chance to play on the parks' expansive inflatable obstacle courses.

The floating water parks feature climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, trampolines and more, also making for an excellent workout that's almost too fun to feel like exercise.

The best part of all? You don't have to wait much longer to make a splash at SplashON — their Barrie location is set to open Friday, June 28, and Orillia opens Saturday, June 29.

General admission tickets are available for pre-booking now, with Orillia's pricing sitting at $23 for adults and youth alike, and Barrie's ranging from $25 to $30 based on your choice of 2-hour time slot.

Lead photo by

SplashON
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Ontario's huge SplashON waterparks open for the season this month

Maple Leafs' Reaves and Domi linked up with Snoop Dogg in Toronto

Markham man can't collect lottery prize after forgetting where he purchased ticket

Dante Bichette Jr. says ex-Blue Jays staffer dad abused him as a child

The history of Maple Leaf Stadium in Toronto

15 incredible hiking trails in and around Toronto

The 50 best rooftop patios in Toronto right now

The top 5 quarries and swimming holes near Toronto