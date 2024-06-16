Ontario's huge SplashON waterparks open for the season this month

Ontario's massive, lakefront SplashON water parks are opening for the season this month.

Nothing beats the summer heat quite like taking a splash in any of Ontario's crisp and pristine lakes, and while a regular swim can do the trick, there are also spots offering some truly wild ways to get wet.

Enter SplashON Water Parks.

With locations in Barrie and Orillia, you don't have to travel far outside of the city to get the chance to play on the parks' expansive inflatable obstacle courses.

The floating water parks feature climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, trampolines and more, also making for an excellent workout that's almost too fun to feel like exercise.

The best part of all? You don't have to wait much longer to make a splash at SplashON — their Barrie location is set to open Friday, June 28, and Orillia opens Saturday, June 29.

General admission tickets are available for pre-booking now, with Orillia's pricing sitting at $23 for adults and youth alike, and Barrie's ranging from $25 to $30 based on your choice of 2-hour time slot.