Sports & Play
Daily Hive
Posted 7 hours ago
ontario lotto winner

Ontario realtor left shocked by six-figure lottery prize

A realtor from Ontario was left shell-shocked when she realized she had won a massive prize playing the lottery.

Sasha Brunet has only started playing the lottery recently, and her favourite games are Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49. She always uses the Quick Picks option.

The 48-year-old bought a couple of Lotto Max tickets from a Longo's location in Aurora and realized she had won money with both in the June 2 draw.

One of the tickets bore a $20 prize, but the other was worth a whopping $342,257.10. That's $342,277.10 in total!

When the winner validated her lottery ticket, the terminal shut down. "It was shocking!" she added while recounting her experience at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, where she stopped to pick up her windfall.

The realtor called her husband immediately to give him the good news. "He believed me and was thrilled," she said. "It's exciting to win!"

So far, there are no certain major plans for the prize money.

"Maybe we'll treat ourselves to something in the future," Sasha shared.

How would you spend such a life-changing amount of dough? Would you put it into a world trip, investments, a new car, home renovations, or something else? Let us know in the comments.

