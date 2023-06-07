Ontario lotto winner splits $70M prize

You might want to check your ticket if you participated in the recent lottery draw.



Lottery players have had their eyes on the prize for a while now as the Lotto Max jackpot kept growing, eventually hitting the maximum limit of $70 million.



People tried their luck as one draw after another produced zero winners. But now it appears that the Tuesday, June 6 draw didn't result in just one winner, but two.



Both lottery players from opposite ends of Canada bought tickets that matched the winning numbers 04, 07, 13, 16, 31, 32, 39, and 26.

According to the PlayNow website, one of the winning tickets was purchased in Windsor, Ontario, and the other was purchased further west in Victoria, BC.



As a result, the two winners will split the $70 million jackpot, each taking home a life-changing $35 million.



After matching six of the seven numbers, two people also won the second prize, winning $564,874.20 each. Those winning tickets were purchased in Kitimat, BC, and Quebec.



There were 15 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs last night, resulting in several winners across Canada.



Only one winner from Welland, Ontario, managed to win the full $1 million prize. Two people (one from Richmond, BC, and the other from Ontario) will split a $1 million prize, as will two winners from the East Coast (one from Ontario and Quebec), each now $500,000 richer.

For more information about the draw, visit the PlayNow website.