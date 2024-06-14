Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 4 hours ago
leafs snoop dogg toronto

Maple Leafs' Reaves and Domi linked up with Snoop Dogg in Toronto

A pair of Toronto Maple Leafs forwards seem to be making the most of their offseason, and they didn't even have to leave their home rink to do it.

Today, Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves shared a photo of him and teammate Max Domi in a picture alongside Snoop Dogg, who was in town this week for a concert at Scotiabank Arena.

Snoop performed many of his classic hits, ending the setlist with "Gin & Juice" followed by "Young, Wild & Free."

Interestingly, Snoop has a pretty checkered history with the Leafs organization.

Back in 2019, the team accused Snoop Dogg of using an unlicensed trademark for a weed strain he co-owned, titled "Leafs by Snoop," though the products remain available for purchase.

Reaves, meanwhile, appears to have quite the affinity for the artist, having dressed up as him for Halloween last year, while his wife completed the couples costume with a Martha Stewart look.

Reaves is entering the second year of a three-year contract with Toronto signed last season.

Meanwhile, Domi is scheduled to hit free agency on July 1, should he not reach terms with the Leafs on a new deal before then. Signing last summer for Toronto on a one-year deal, contract discussions are ongoing between the team and Domi's representatives for a possible extension kicking in next year.

"I know my agent has been talking to [general manager Brad Treliving], though I have to keep that discussion in-house," Domi told the Toronto Sun earlier this week. "Whatever happens will happen, but I've still enjoyed every second as a Leaf."

While we don't know exactly what his future will hold in Toronto, it appears Domi got at least one more fun night out in the city with one of his teammates.

Lead photo by

Ryan Reaves/Instagram
