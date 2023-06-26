Newest Toronto Raptor spotted exploring the city and fans clearly love Dick

The newest Toronto Raptors' draft pick was mobbed by selfie-takers while exploring his new city over the weekend, the latest evidence that fans are clearly loving Dick.

Gradey Dick, that is.

The 19-year-old was drafted 13th overall by the Raps this month, and Dick instantly won over fans with his flashy style and comedic chops. The new draft pick is also earning the love of fans in person, and was spotted making many new friends in the city over the weekend.

A flood of Dick pics appeared on social media this weekend, starting on Saturday when the young talent was spotted strolling through Roundhouse Park.

Ran into @gradey_dick and his parents in Toronto tonight, super nice and down to earth guy. They were out taking in the city and heading to the Jays game tomorrow. Welcome to the @Raptors!! 🦖 pic.twitter.com/giFnT04FNQ — Brady Barrow 🇹🇹 (@BradyBarrow) June 25, 2023

Dick was all smiles while posing for a selfie with the Toronto skyline in the background.

Rocking a Raptors hoodie, Dick was also seen showing love to fans outside of SOCO Kitchen + Bar at Bremner and Simcoe.

A crowd of fans mobbed Gradey Dick for their chance at a selfie with the newest Raptor.

However, the 6-foot-8 shooting guard didn't shy away from all the attention.

Didn't know who he was, but got a good pic though. #GradeyDick pic.twitter.com/hsn2I1TV1x — James Lowry (@lowryjames1988) June 25, 2023

It was more of the same on Sunday, when Gradey Dick was spotted taking in a Toronto Blue Jays home game at the Rogers Centre.

Gradey Dick pulled up to the Blue Jays game 😎🤩



(via @BlueJays) pic.twitter.com/rwTItlnDnS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2023

Dick was joined by another new Raptors acquisition in undrafted gamble Markquis Nowell.

After a dismal showing in 2023, Raptors fans have a lot to be optimistic about going into the 2023-24 season this coming October, and the team's next potential star has wasted no time investing in his adoptive home.