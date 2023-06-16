Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago

ontario beaches water wuality

Many beaches all over Ontario are currently unsafe for swimming

Anyone with beach plans this weekend may want to check into water quality before departing, as several beaches in Ontario — including two popular Toronto swimming spots — have been deemed temporarily unsafe for swimming.

Mild temperatures and sunny skies are expected across much of the province this weekend, but after several days of wet weather and subsequent rain runoff, a number of beaches are experiencing high levels of pollution as of Friday afternoon.

This includes two beaches in Toronto that tested with E.coli counts that exceed the City's safe water standards; Cherry Beach and Marie Curtis Park East Beach.

Water quality at Cherry Beach is particularly hazardous right now, with E.coli measuring 277 per 100ml water sampled on June 15, close to triple the City's safe water quality threshold of 100 per 100ml.

Eight other Toronto beaches are cleared for swimming, so there are plenty of backup options for bathers who had planned to visit the two beaches deemed unsafe for swimming.

Outside of Toronto, many other Ontario beaches have been issued water quality advisories heading into the weekend, including all beaches in Durham Region.

One of the beaches at Sandbanks Provincial Park has also been slapped with a water quality advisory, as well as nearby Presqu'ile Beach at Presqu'ile Provincial Park.

Toronto residents looking to avoid lakewater entirely are in luck, as several of the City-run outdoor pools will open for the season on Saturday.

