Toronto's epic downtown patio is transforming into a beach volleyball court

Sports enthusiasts will soon have a new hang-out spot with the opening of the first-ever beach volleyball court in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Starting June 5, the patio at RendezViews will transform into a volleyball court in a partnership with JAM Sports.

The court will host leagues, allow groups to book slots and have stipulated free community hours during the week.

Two sand volleyball pits have been constructed that will encourage the community to connect through play.

More details on the beach volleyball booking system will be announced in early June by RendezViews.

JAM will be holding volleyball leagues at the venue that you can book in advance on their official website. Along with Spring and Summer leagues, a Fall league is also in the works.

Prices for the league sign-ups will vary. Team fees range from $500-$900 and individual fees are between $70-$130.

RendezViews is located at 229 Richmond St W.

Lead photo by

RendezViews
