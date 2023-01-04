Toronto is getting first location of U.S. gym famous for group stretches

An innovative fitness chain with dozens of locations across the U.S. is set to open a brand new studio in downtown Toronto.

StretchLab offers customized assisted-stretch sessions which help you achieve your goals, whether it'd be improving your sports performance, decreasing joint pain, or simply getting a good stretch in.

Both one-on-one and group stretching sessions are offered, and range from 25 to 50 minutes.

One-on-one stretching sessions with the studio's flexologists help identify tightness and imbalances in your body to produce a customized stretching routine that works for you.

Group stretching sessions involve a series of seated and standing stretches, as well as the opportunity to work with tools like stretch straps and foam rollers.

All of StretchLab's trainers are required to complete their Flexologist Training Program, which requires 60-70+ hours of theory and hands-on training.

The Toronto studio's preview is already available, with the option to book a free 15-minute stretch session and full M.A.P.S. assessment.

Membership options for the stretching studio range anywhere from four stretches a month to unlimited group stretches.

StretchLab's first Toronto studio will be located at 410 Adelaide Street West, Unit 2.