Drake lost $1 million on his 2022 World Cup bet despite picking Argentina to win

It would appear as though the "Drake curse" has been broken by Argentina's national football team, which beat France on Sunday afternoon to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup title — the country's first such victory since 1986.

Fans of the South American soccer team were dismayed earlier this weekend, however, to learn that Drake had bet on Argentina to win the World Cup finals in Qatar — you know, on account of the fact that the Toronto rapper doesn't really have the best track record as a good luck charm.

The whole of Argentina after seeing Drake’s bet pic.twitter.com/zrv3bPjeP1 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 18, 2022

The fabled Drake curse was named in the late 2010s for the propensity of sports teams (especially soccer teams) to lose major titles when endorsed by Drizzy, whether by way of something as simple as Drake taking selfies with players or being spotted wearing a particular team's jersey.

The 36-year-old musician and entrepreneur got tongues wagging ahead of Sunday's big match between France and Argentina by publicly betting on the latter team to win it all.

Drake betting on Argentina to win the World Cup while wearing a Napoli top 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/EfP8OmmMRr — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) December 17, 2022

As images shared by Mr. Graham himself on social media showed, Drake bet a cool one million dollars on Argentina to win the tournament, giving him the chance to reel in some $2.75 million with total odds of 1.52.

But sports betting — an activity Drizzy is involved in both as a player and an investor through Stake — isn't always as simple as "win" or "lose."

Drake bets on Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/BGSLNELW7U — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) December 18, 2022

While Drake rightfully put his money on Argentina to beat France on Sunday, the timing wasn't quite as the rapper predicted.

As explained by Vulture on Sunday, "Drake bet in the 1x2 market, where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play."

Because the dramatic game was still tied 3-3 when regulation time expired, Drake missed out on his $2.75 million bounty. Quel dommage!

Fortunately, Toronto's chosen son (Jimmy Brooks from Degrassi) remains one of the successful global recording artists of all time.

With plenty of cash in the bank and infinitely more money coming in for the rest of his life through various musical and business ventures, the only thing we should feel sad for Drake about is that anyone can watch him smile about getting an erection at any time thanks to his work in Canadian television.

And honestly, that's not even sad, it's awesome. Degrassi forever.