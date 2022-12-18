Sports & Play
toronto world cup

Toronto soccer fans party in the streets as Argentina wins 2022 World Cup

In what's being described as "one of the most dramatic major sporting events in history" Argentina just beat France in penalty kicks to claim the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Needless to say, Toronto's Argentine community was stoked.

The intense match — which ended with a score of 3 to 3 before penalties saw Argentina take it all home 4 to 2 — may have been physically hosted at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, but people around the world have been glued to their screens all day watching the action unfold.

Here in Toronto, soccer fans started packing into sports bars early Sunday morning, securing their spots as spectators while enjoying some (temporarily legal) breakfast beers.

Little Italy's beloved Cafe Diplomatico was rammed with people who braved the cold to watch the game from an outdoor tent.

Those who attended bars to find them at capacity were more than happy to watch the game from outside.

And once it was all said and done, ecstatic fans of Argentina and superstar leader Lionel Messi burst out onto the streets.

Corso Italia was particularly lit on Sunday afternoon following Argentina's thrilling victory.

"A full minute of screaming just erupted from the streets of Toronto... must be the World Cup Final," joked one local on Twitter midway through the game, foreshadowing the loud celebrations to come.

Toronto's Argentinian community continues to cheer and waves flags along St. Clair West as Sunday afternoon heads toward Sunday evening.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup only hours in the past, locals are now turning their attention toward the 2026 World Cup, for which Toronto has been named a host city

@OpinionguruT
