Iconic rainbow slide at Toronto's CNE shut down due to equipment malfunction

If you were super keen on going down an iconic slide at the Ex this summer, we have some bad news for you.

After photos of said slide appearing a wee bit crooked went nearly viral on social media, we did some digging to find out what exactly is going on with the famed Euroslide.

As it turns out, there was an issue with the slide's machinery that caused it to droop to one side.

"The Euroslide [was] being set up and there was a hydraulic ram that malfunctioned which caused the ride to tilt," a spokesperson for North American Midway Ent. (NAME), the midway provider for the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), told blogTO.

But it seems that there isn't a quick fix.

As a result of this malfunction, the ride has been fully disassembled, disappointing fans who love the 8-lane, multi-coloured attraction.

For the time being, the slide will not be operating and it's looking like it will be absent for the entire 18 days of the fair.

"It's currently out of service so as of right now it won't be set up,"said the spokesperson.

Online chatter seemed to link the slide to news that around 170 safety inspectors with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) are striking and have been in negotiations since last fall.

But the CNE is maintaining that the strikes will not impact the safety of the rides in any capacity.

The CNE maintains the highest safety standards in the industry. In addition to TSSA inspections/certifications, the CNE deploys third-party safety consultants & certified engineers to ensure that rides & installations exceed safety standards. https://t.co/4mX9g1TASo — letsgototheex (@LetsGoToTheEX) August 13, 2022

"The CNE maintains the highest safety standards in the industry. In addition to TSSA inspections/certifications, the CNE deploys third-party safety consultants & certified engineers to ensure that rides & installations exceed safety standards," reads a tweet from the Ex, in response to MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, who raised safety concerns.

The CNE opens on Friday, Aug. 19 and runs until Sept. 5. While you're there, check out some of this year's silly carnival eats.

The slide is a staple of the CNE, enjoyed by children and adults alike. We'll miss waiting in the hot sun with a potato sack for a 10-second ride down to the bottom!