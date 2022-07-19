A major Toronto sports team is looking to hire a new mascot

If you crave both celebrity and anonymity in your career, a rare opportunity has arisen that offers both, as the Toronto Marlies are on the hunt for a new employee to don the Duke the Dog mascot costume at home games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate announced that "The Toronto Marlies are looking for a Team Mascot Performer for the 2022 season!"

The Marlies are hiring for a unique opportunity!!! pic.twitter.com/FgTwQbQoEC — Mike Ross (@RossyOnTheMic) July 18, 2022

The job offer seeks someone who "can interact with fans, children, and clients while inside mascot suit" and can handle the likely very uncomfortable task of "being inside mascot suit for 3-4 hours at a time."

But surviving your own sweat and body odour fumes is really just one aspect of the job, and Marlies are also looking for someone with the ability to skate (pretty important for an on-ice gig) and possessing fundamental hockey knowledge.

Even if you check all those boxes, there are still other qualities the Marlies are looking for in their on-ice entertainment, adding that choreography and/or skit writing experience are considered a plus for applicants.

It's a huge opportunity to live out your centre-of-attention fantasies while still maintaining your privacy off-the-clock.

But don't expect full-time work for your efforts entertaining throngs of hockey fans, as Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has specified that this is a part-time contract position.

"It is expected that the Mascot Performer will be in attendance at all 36 home games as well as any additional events/appearances on an as-needed basis."

The new AHL season will begin October 14, and it just might be someone you know working the crowd when the puck drops at Coca-Cola Coliseum this fall.