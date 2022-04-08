Yoga is a fun way to get your daily exercise in, but what if I told you that yoga classes are about to get a dose of cuteness.

From goat yoga to puppy yoga, animal-themed yoga classes seem to be an ongoing trend. That being said, you can take a yoga class surrounded by alpacas on a farm near Toronto this spring.

Located in Newtonville, Haute Goat Farm is an hour east of Toronto that offers Alpaca Yin Yoga.

Stretch and meditate through a guided yin yoga class all while in the company of the alpaca herd. The curious nature of the animals means the alpacas might interact with you as you're trying to practice your warrior pose.

Grab your yoga mat and head out to the alpaca pen full of the fluffy creatures and try not to get too distracted while they munch on the grass around you.

If you want to join this adorable class, you'll have to bring your own yoga mat and water bottle to the class as these won't be provided.

The pen is located past the Screaming Goat Cafe, giving you the perfect spot to watch as the goats get their daily cuddles. Make sure to stop by the cafe after the class to treat yourself to some goat's milk ice cream.

I'm not sure how focused you'll be while trying to exercise with adorable creatures grazing around, but it'll definitely be one of the cutest and most relaxing classes you'll go to.

Classes for Alpaca Yin Yoga are available for booking now, with classes available every Sunday starting on May 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Haute Goat Farm also offers a variety of other activities, including cuddling dwarf goats, so make sure to check out the other activities while you're there.