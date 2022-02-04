Drake's adorable four-year-old son just stole the show at a Toronto Raptors game

Thursday night's Toronto Raptors game versus the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena came on the heels of the big reveal that guard Fred VanVleet has been crowned an NBA All-Star. It also came with some high hopes for breakout star Gary Trent Jr., who has been on a career-defining hot streak.

A close Raptors victory and another reunion with former star DeMar DeRozan were also conversation starters, but the morning after the game, the biggest star getting everyone's attention was the adorable kid cheering on his home team from the sidelines.

Raptors ambassador and hip hop giant Drake was once again one of the few fans attending Thursday's game, but this time, he brought along close friend DJ Future the Prince and his four-year-old son Adonis.

The kid has already won over the hearts of fans with his love of basketball and general cuteness, two factors that came together in his much-talked-about courtside appearance.

Early on in the evening, VanVleet stopped by Drake's established courtside spot to greet the Certified Lover Boy rapper and his son, which had Raptors' announcer Matt Devlin remarking at the basketball and hip-hop stars' not-so-striking resemblance to one another.

Fred VanVleet gets the congrats from @Drake and Adonis, who are sitting courtside tonight. pic.twitter.com/lAkUiGnAXG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2022

I thought we were over the whole Drake and FVV twins meme, but more than a few fans have commented on Adonis being confused by two lookalike dads, which seems unlikely.

Adonis wondering why he got 2 look a like dads — David (@Danvid_David) February 4, 2022

His All-Star selection confirmed to fans, VanVleet got a standing ovation from the few allowed into the reduced-capacity Scotiabank Arena, including Drizzy and son.

Some wondered if the young Raptors fan had any idea why he was clapping, but he sure looked happy to be involved. It wasn't quite as impressive as his father's famous meme-generator of a clap during the 2016 playoffs, but it's a start.

*Looks up* "Oh dad is still clapping, guess I will too" — Matt (@Swainger_Danger) February 4, 2022

The kid is winning major style points among fashion critics and sneakerheads, rocking a pair of Air Force 1s with his birthday emblazoned on the heel in Roman numerals over Burberry socks. And that's just the footwear.

Young Adonis has Air Force 1s with his ‘X.XI’ birthday on the heel. @Drake in ROA boots. pic.twitter.com/OkA5Li4nD9 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 4, 2022

Even with crowds at Scotiabank Arena limited to 500 fans until Feb. 21, Toronto's biggest recording artist took care to make sure his young one was protected from all the noisy chaos of an NBA arena, Adonis seen in a pair of ear defenders throughout the game.

They are ear defenders for a start. He’s also a 4yr old child. There doesn’t need to be a reason why they do things. Because he wants to is perfectly legitimate here. — Stevie Carnie (@StevieCarnie) February 4, 2022

Between his burgeoning basketball skills and his enthusiasm on the sidelines, Adonis Graham is one Raptors fan worth keeping an eye on.