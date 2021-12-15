It's time to dust off our snow gear and skis because winter is just around the corner and it means it's time for our favourite winter sports. From Blue Mountain to Bracebridge, there are a ton of places to hit the slopes and a Toronto park with its own chairlift and ski hill opens next month.

Located at Earl Bales Park in North York, the ski hill is surrounded by walking trails, picnic sites, fire pits, a dog park, and an outdoor amphitheater.

The ski hill consists of two hills, one beginner hill with a rope tow and the main hill that has three runs at the top of the hill. To get back up the main hill you'll have to take a chair lift up.

If you're like me and need to brush up on your skills, the park is offering both skiing and snowboarding lessons that you can sign up for.

The park is also offering equipment rentals if you're a casual skier and don't have a pair of your own. Whether you need a full ski set or just boots for your snowboard, the park is offering hourly or full-day rentals.

Earl Bales Park offers a season snow pass to hit the slopes anytime during the season starting at $270. There are also hourly lift tickets available starting at $21.

Although ski hills are the dream to toboggan down, tobogganing is not allowed but there are a ton of hills around Toronto to slide down.

Skiing seasons starts on Jan. 1 through mid-March but is weather and snowfall dependant.