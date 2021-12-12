Huge snow tubing hill north of Toronto is back next month

Winter is just around the corner and it means that our favourite snow-filled activities are back for the season.

It's time to grab your winter coats and your snow pants because there's a huge tubing hill just north of Toronto returning next month.

Located in Bracebridge, you can go snow tubing down the main street of the cottage-country town only two hours away from the city.

The annual Fire & Ice Festival is celebrating the snowy season with a unique twist to the traditional winter carnival.

The town closes down Manitoba Street to create the massive tubing lanes. You'll be able to slide down the hill with the street covered in a ton of extra snow for the event.

If tubing is not your cup of tea then you can do other winter activities such as skating the trail at Memorial Park or try your hand at Crockicurl.

After you've had your fun with the snow and ice, check out the interactive ice displays, ice sculptures, and live performances by fire artists.

If you're like me and get cold easily, grab a sweet treat then warm up to one of the many fire pits scattered around the festival.

Tickets for the event are only $5 and runs on Jan. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.