This is why Toronto Raptors players keep wearing a WWE championship belt

Wonderful moments lead to wonderful traditions.

After the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019, plenty of people went nuts for the team's first ever championship, including a number of celebrities you may not expect.

WWE Legend Triple H reached out to the team after their victory and sent over a custom made WWE championship belt with the Raptor's logo on it to celebrate bringing the title north of the border.

Since then, the belt has become a part of Raptors lore, being used during training camp as a motivator for players hoping to win another championship for this city.

The team even reportedly awards the belt to players who perform best at various drills or win contests during training camp. Similar to the Blue Jays home run jacket, it's a little extra motivation that allows the hero of the moment to strut their stuff.

The Raptors' belt has even been used to flex on other teams, such as when Drake showed up to a 2020 rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks, flexing the belt after the Raptors had eliminated them on their way to the championship.

Unfortunately, since then the Bucks have won a championship of their own while the Raptors have struggled, though we can blame that on the Drake curse more than the belt itself.

As NBA training camps continue, it feels refreshing to see the Raptors are still hungry to be champions even after how catastrophic last season was for the team.

However, finally playing back at home could be the boost this team needs to return to the playoffs.

