Delta variant memes dredge up Toronto's biggest sports upsets

The arrival of a fourth wave in the city is throwing everyone's fall plans into chaos, sparking a hilarious new meme that illustrates our collective shattered expectations.

Living through a pandemic is not easy, and neither is being a Toronto sports fan. Even with recent successes, we are all too accustomed to disappointments in this town. And so, the memes were born.

How about that classic time the Toronto Maple Leafs thought they had an easy win in store when Zamboni driver-turned-emergency goaltender David Ayres was called up between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes at the tender age of 42? Nope.

My fall plans | The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/rd1nJzd7Ld — June (@beloved_june) August 13, 2021

The Leafs perennial playoff woes aren't spared from the skewering either. This one pokes fun at the embarrassing fact that the team has not won a playoff series since 2004, having lost in the first round of all five playoff appearances since.

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/CI7GPD0xun — Jered (@JPetrou97) August 12, 2021

Leafs fans' pain goes back decades, and losses pulled from the history books are being rubbed in. This classic 1993 moment comes from Game 6 of the 1993 Western Conference finals.

Doug Gilmour's Leafs were up against Wayne Gretzky’s Los Angeles Kings. When referee Kerry Fraser ignored a high-stick by Gretzky on Gilmour, it irreversibly turned the tide of hockey history. Of course, this was not in the Leafs’ favour, because Toronto.

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/MG1TNDdI4U — Marco C (@MCerenz) August 13, 2021

Or how about the time the Blue Jays were riding high in the playoffs in the weeks after Jose Bautista's iconic home run and bat flip? Only to lose in the next round to the Kansas City Royals, the momentum shifting after Royals fan Mike Moustakas reached over the right-field fence catching what may have been an extra-base hit and turning it into a two-run homer.

My fall plans. The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/Q46DVyLZRg — alexis (@piptal) August 13, 2021

We don't even need to go back in time for these memes, the current Jays roster offering up some gems. This one essentially boils down to the perceived skills of two relief pitchers, the joke being "Adam Cimber - good, Rafael Dolis - bad."

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/hbSoskN4s7 — Offseason TML Jamie (@LeafsNationFan) August 13, 2021

Shifting to the hardwood, the Toronto Raptors have fallen off the map in the short time since winning the 2019 Championship.

Much of the talented veteran core is gone, like fan favourite Serge Ibaka, and some of their replacements have not been as well-received.

Former Raptor Aron Baynes is a prime example, known among fans as "the tank commander" for his role in "helping" the team fall to a dismal 27–45 record in 2020-2021 and land a high draft pick.

My fall plans. The delta variant. pic.twitter.com/bztToivaAV — bri d (@jbriand) August 12, 2021

The loss of Raptors great Kyle Lowry to free agency was expected going into the offseason. It was no surprise when news emerged that the great #7 was off to Miami in exchange for a package including veteran Goran Dragic.

What was surprising were comments from Dragic disrespecting the fanbase and city before ever even wearing a Raptors jersey.

My fall plans. The delta variant. pic.twitter.com/DbR4CPEFQz — bri d (@jbriand) August 12, 2021

There are a few memes where Toronto teams have appeared on the winning side, most looking back to the Raptors' 2019 Championship run. We'll close with a meme out of Milwaukee showing one of the happier memories.