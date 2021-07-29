Sports & Play
jose bautisa olympics

Blue Jays all-time great Jose Bautista is now playing in the Tokyo Olympics

Former Toronto Blue Jay star Jose Bautista, best known for hitting a ton of homeruns and giving us the greatest bat-flip of all time is back playing competitive baseball representing the Dominican Republic at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After leaving the Blue Jays in 2017, Bautista spent a year bouncing around Major League Baseball, unable to find a spot on any roster as age caught up to the six-time All Star.

Now, years later, he's trying to show he's still got it hoping to add an Olympic medal to his impressive trophy cabinet that already contains three silver slugger awards.

It's not uncommon for former Major League stars to be suiting up at the Olympics. The Unites States team is full of them including former Blue Jay Edwin Jackson.

With the Jays, Bautista primarily played Right Field or Third Base, though during his first Olympic game he started at First where he went 0/3 with a strikeout as the Dominican Republic lost 4-3 against Japan.

Despite Bautista's age, his national team must still believe there's plenty of bat speed left as they currently have the former slugger batting third in the lineup, a position typically reserved for one of the team's best hitters.

Bautista and his team will hope for a quick bounce back as they face Mexico in their next game.

If the 40 year old wants to return to professional baseball, he'll need to show up big in the rest of the tournament, to let MLB know he's still got it. Having never officially announced his retirement, Bautista has even contemplated returning as a pitcher if the opportunity arises.

In the world of sports, crazier things have certainly happened.

Dominican Republic Baseball

