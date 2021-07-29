Blue Jays all-time great Jose Bautista is now playing in the Tokyo Olympics

Former Toronto Blue Jay star Jose Bautista, best known for hitting a ton of homeruns and giving us the greatest bat-flip of all time is back playing competitive baseball representing the Dominican Republic at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It’s great to see José Bautista back out on the diamond. #Olympics — steve seto (@steveseto) July 28, 2021

After leaving the Blue Jays in 2017, Bautista spent a year bouncing around Major League Baseball, unable to find a spot on any roster as age caught up to the six-time All Star.

Now, years later, he's trying to show he's still got it hoping to add an Olympic medal to his impressive trophy cabinet that already contains three silver slugger awards.

Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger José Bautista is part of the Dominican Republic's roster as baseball returns to the Olympics #tokyo2020



Watch: Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 vs Japan 🇯🇵 - Opening Round ⚾https://t.co/7taNEGW1ku pic.twitter.com/5xsKbMo9S0 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 28, 2021

It's not uncommon for former Major League stars to be suiting up at the Olympics. The Unites States team is full of them including former Blue Jay Edwin Jackson.

With the Jays, Bautista primarily played Right Field or Third Base, though during his first Olympic game he started at First where he went 0/3 with a strikeout as the Dominican Republic lost 4-3 against Japan.

I love that Jose Bautista is still playing. I mean 100% rooting for Samurai Japan, but always loved Joey Bats. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #BaseBall — 🌸Yun Go-Eun🌸 (@GizibeYun) July 28, 2021

Despite Bautista's age, his national team must still believe there's plenty of bat speed left as they currently have the former slugger batting third in the lineup, a position typically reserved for one of the team's best hitters.

I love the fact that Jose Bautista is at the Olympics. vamos República Dominicana! — Elena Pagliarello (@epagliarello) July 28, 2021

Bautista and his team will hope for a quick bounce back as they face Mexico in their next game.

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda nice to see @JoeyBats19 at the plate again 🥺#Olympics — nikki reyes (@Nikki_Reyes) July 28, 2021

If the 40 year old wants to return to professional baseball, he'll need to show up big in the rest of the tournament, to let MLB know he's still got it. Having never officially announced his retirement, Bautista has even contemplated returning as a pitcher if the opportunity arises.

In the world of sports, crazier things have certainly happened.