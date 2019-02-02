Sports & Play
Jose Bautista bat flip ball sells for $28,252.80 at auction

Jose Bautista's legendary bat flip quickly became a viral sensation and iconic moment in baseball history. 

Now, the ball that said bat hit into home run glory has sold at auction, with a hefty price tag of $28,252.80.

The bat flip occurred after Bautista hit an epic home run during Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Texas Rangers. From there, it went on to become baseball history.

The ball, which was caught by a fan in the stands, had been up for auction for a little over a month, with a starting bid of $3,500. 

Don't go saving up for the bat used in that famous flip, however. It's kept in a case at the Blue Jays' clubhouse, living on in infamy.

