Damian Warner wins gold for Canada in decathlon at Tokyo Olympics

Damian Warner from London, Ontario, snagged the gold medal in the decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics this morning.

Warner becomes Canada's first ever Olympic champion in the event.

Teammate Pierce LePage placed fifth.

Damian Warner picked up a pencil and put his name in the history books 🇨🇦✏️



The moment Damian Warner learned he was the fourth decathlete in history to ever score more than 9,000 points pic.twitter.com/pT1xhb6xVG — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

The decathlon is the Olympics' most gruelling test of skill and endurance and, from the start, Warner let everyone know that he meant business.

On the first day of the competition, Warner scored 10.12 in the 100-metres (a time that would have almost qualified him for the 100m final).

He jumped a 8.24m in the long jump (which would have been enough for a bronze in the men's event), and ran the 400 metre dash in 47.48. He finished the day with 4722 points.

On the second day of the competition, he ran the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.46 seconds, threw 48.67m in discus, cleared a personal-best 4.90 metres in pole vault. The final event was a the 1,500-metres, where he clocked in with a time of 4:31.08.

WELCOME TO THE 9,000 CLUB, DAMIAN WARNER 🇨🇦



Canada’s Damian Warner has won GOLD in the decathlon 🥇



He has surpassed the elusive 9,000 points mark and set a new Olympic record pic.twitter.com/JGEly8b93U — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Back in 2016, Warner captured the bronze medal in Rio and set a Canadian record with 8,995 points, which was the fourth-best score ever in decathlon history.

The gold medal count for Canada now sits at five! Our total medal count is at 18.