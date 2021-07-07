Here are all the ways to have fun in the water in Toronto this summer

We're lucky enough to live in a city that borders Lake Ontario providing plenty of lake views and water activities to enjoy once the weather calls for it. If you've never made waves on a jet ski, rented a yacht for the day, or tried to learn to surf, this could be a summer of firsts.

Here's how you can have fun in the water in Toronto this summer.

Stand up paddleboarding on the island

What better way to see Toronto Island, the favourite summer destination just across the lake, than standing on top of a paddleboard? Toronto Island SUP offers everything from lessons and rentals by the hour to yoga and late-night illuminated experiences.

Swim at the beach

Lazing on the beach is a perfect way to pass the day away come summertime. Although there are plenty of beautiful beaches around the city, Bluffer's and Woodbine have to be two of the top contenders for best ones for swimming.

Canoe or kayak the Harbourfront

If sitting down with a paddle in hand is more your style, consider renting a kayak or canoe for a spin around the city's harbour. You can even zip over to the island after exploring the waterfront for far-off skyline views.

Set sail on a pirate ship

The Kajama is a 165-foot three-masted Schooner that sets off daily from the shores of downtown. You can opt for a day or evening two-hour excursion around the lake. The pirate ship is also fully licensed so you can sip on a cold drink during the journey.

Take a powerboat for a spin

The Harbourfront Centre rents powerboats at the inner harbour. Boats can take from two to six people and start at $79 per hour. You'll need either a valid driver's license or a Pleasure Craft Operators Card, but they also provide an instructor for an extra charge.

Learn how to surf

Believe it or not, surfing is a thing in Ontario. If you're a first-timer, you'll want to start with the flat water intro class offered by Surf the Greats. You'll learn proper techniques before getting out on the water at Cherry Beach to get comfortable on the board.

Go on a boat cruise

A boat cruise is a great way to see the city and the memorable experience won't break the bank either. Choose between brunch, sightseeing, cocktail, and sunset cruises; the cheapest ticket will cost you no more than $30.

Zip around on a jet ski

This could be the summer to ride a jet ski. Toronto Marine Rentals offers them for the day or by the hour, with a two-hour minimum, you'll just need to show proof of a driver's license. It doesn't come cheap though; it costs $300 for the first two hours and $150 for every additional hour.

Enjoy a sail at sunset

You don't have to be a trained sailor to appreciate the day end from the deck of a private yacht. Gone Sailing Adventures lets you customize a sailing excursion. While onboard, you can enjoy a casual lesson or sit back and relax while the crew takes you around at sunset.

Catch some air windsurfing

The Toronto Windsurfing Club offers group classes, private lessons, and practice sessions for anyone looking to try the water sport that's a cross between surfing and sailing.