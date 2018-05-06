Surfing in Toronto is actually a thing

Surfing in Toronto is alive and well in Toronto and I'm not just talking about stand-up paddling. No matter what board you have to ride, there's fun to be had on the water with a surf board in stride.

Wondering where to surf? Here are some popular locations.

At Woodbine Beach you'll see someone in a wetsuit pretty much any season. While dedicated Great Lakes surfers are more likely to find more good-wave days in fall and winter, spring and summer weather can produce some gnarly ones as well.

Bluffers Park

The Scarborough Bluffs aren't just for those hunting for the perfect 'gram. You'll also find all-season surfers hunting for the perfect wave. Check out the Surfline report for Bluffers Park before you go to make sure the conditions are in your favour.

Of course, it's a good idea to have the proper equipment and know what you're doing before you hit the waves. Here's where you can stock up on gear and upgrade your surfing skills.

This surf shop in Scarborough has everything you could need, whether you're just getting started or you've been ripping for years. They also run a school, offering both surf and stand-up paddleboard lessons, summer camp and team-building programs for groups and companies.

Lessons at Surf the Greats touch on technique, water safety, equipment knowledge, etiquette, and they also include rental equipment, too. This place is also all about community, they've always got different surf-inspired events going on.

Toronto's indoor surfing centre offers a surf-inspired workout guaranteed to work your muscles out just like if it were the real thing.

For those interested in stand-up paddle boarding, the workshops offered here are not only fun, and rejuvenating, but will help you find your technique.

Did you know Toronto is also home to some diehard winter surfers who take advantage of the bigger surf tossed up by storms tracking across the East Coast? Check out our previous article on winter surfing in Toronto for more info on what this entails.