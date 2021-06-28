Toronto just got its first ever outdoor rooftop gym

It's clear that people in Toronto are ready to get back to their post-pandemic life that includes haircuts, trips to the movie theatres and gym workouts.

Toronto's Fit Squad is the team behind the new rooftop gym, the first of its kind in Toronto.

The space is complete with custom turf, squat racks, barbells, dumbbells, benches and various cardio equipment including treadmills and rowing machines.

"We made the rooftop feel like an extension of the services and equipment we have indoors. It feels like a gym but in an outdoor setting," said co-owner of Fit Squad, Jennifer Lau.

The fitness industry has financially been one of the harderst-hit sectors due to the pandemic.

Lau told blogTO that, "We found that last year when indoor and outdoor fitness reopened, that it was quite challenging. Between carrying the equipment all the way to the park and the lack of green space - it was really frustrating."

"To avoid those kinds of interruptions, we spent the rest of the year deciding on how we can pivot when the weather is nice and we thought about outdoor spaces," Lau continued.

Rooftop gyms are quite popular in California and the Fit Squad team thought it would be successful in Toronto so they worked with their landlords at Crown Realty Partners and brought the space to life.

"We're really excited because we get to do everything that we normally would be doing indoors and haven't been able to virtually."

The fitness space is rain or shine unless there is a call for heavy rain or risk of thunderstorms, in which case a credit will be given to schedule a workout at another time.

"Most people still come when it rains, it really goes to show the demand and need for this," explains Lau.

The facility runs open gym sessions and classes with a capacity of 10 people on the training floor at a time.

The strength training company offers various classes, similar to the classes found at the indoor gym, including women's advanced strength training, LIFT full-body strength, sunrise yoga, athletic metcon, and arms and core.

All classes are currently on pause until restrictions are lifted on June 30.

In the meantime, drop-ins ($20) for an open gym workout and personal training sessions ($120 and up) are available.

Fit Squad's outdoor rooftop gym is located at 180 Dundas St. West on the rooftop of the Dundas Edward Centre. They opened on June 14 and will run until September 10.