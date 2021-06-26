French bike and e-scooter repair chain just opened their first Toronto location

During a time where bikes and bike parts are practically sold out everywhere in Toronto, a new bike repair shop is needed more now than ever.

The French-based chain Repair and Run have opened their first Canadian location at 363 Queen St. West.

This fast-growing chain opened its first location in France in 2017. There are currently 8 shops in France and 1 in Toronto.

The company offers in-store repairs for bikes, e-bikes, cargo bikes and e-scooters. They will also soon be offering a 'come to you' service in Toronto and GTA.

Youssef Botros, Vice President of Business Development at Repair and Run Canada tells blogTO "The feedback from customers has been extremely positive. A lot of customers say they have never seen anything like us before."

Repair and Run is a bit different from the average bike shop since they focus on service and repair and have a smaller sales floor.

"We're able to take on more repairs and have a same-day or twenty-four-hour turnaround, based on the nature of the repair," said Betros.

The company also has plans on opening more locations "our extension plans are to open all throughout Canada and definitely in the U.S. later down the road."

The professional smartphone repair store Mobile Klinik is some of the same people behind Repair and Run. Mobile Klinik has become the fastest-growing smartphone and tablet repair retailer in the country.

With the growing demand of bikes and e-mobility vehicles driven by the pandemic, the founders of Mobile Klinik saw an opportunity to team up with Repair and Run France to bring the unique concept to Canada.

"Our aim is to provide professional, safe and reliable bike, e-bike and e-scooter repairs to all Canadians starting with our first location in Toronto. Our goal is to develop this brand into the largest and most trusted bike, e-bike and e-scooter repair network in Canada," said Betros.

The brand plans to open fifty locations nationwide over the next several years.

Looks like it just got a whole lot easier to get your bike repaired, and we are here for it!