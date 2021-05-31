Beaches are officially opening for swimming in Toronto this week

Toronto beach bums rejoice: Beaches across the city are officially open for swimming this weekend, which is perfect timing because it's going to be a hot one.

The 11 public beaches maintained by the City – all of which are technically open year-round, but without lifeguards or toilets – will be open to swimmers starting June 5.

And eight of them have earned Blue Flag certifications this year for meeting high environmental, safety and cleanliness standards, so you don't need to worry about e. coli.

The beaches will be "open" until September with supervision and regular maintenance between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. until mid-August and until 7 p.m. up until Labour Day.

Washrooms and other facilities will be open the same hours.

As usual, the City recommends enjoying the water only when a lifeguard is on duty and reminds visitors to stick to the designated swimming areas when getting a few backstrokes in.

Provincial gathering limits and other lockdown measures will also be in full effect until further notice, so make sure to keep up with what will be allowed before you make your way to the sandier sections of the city.

Keep in mind that popular spots like Bluffer's Beach and Woodbine are likely to fill up quickly, so opting for quieter beaches like Rouge or Marie Curtis that are more secluded from the city will make it easier to enjoy your beach day safely.