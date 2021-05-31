Sports & Play
Olivia Little
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beaches open

Beaches are officially opening for swimming in Toronto this week

Sports & Play
Olivia Little
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto beach bums rejoice: Beaches across the city are officially open for swimming this weekend, which is perfect timing because it's going to be a hot one.

The 11 public beaches maintained by the City – all of which are technically open year-round, but without lifeguards or toilets – will be open to swimmers starting June 5.

And eight of them have earned Blue Flag certifications this year for meeting high environmental, safety and cleanliness standards, so you don't need to worry about e. coli.

The beaches will be "open" until September with supervision and regular maintenance between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. until mid-August and until 7 p.m. up until Labour Day.

Washrooms and other facilities will be open the same hours.

As usual, the City recommends enjoying the water only when a lifeguard is on duty and reminds visitors to stick to the designated swimming areas when getting a few backstrokes in.

Provincial gathering limits and other lockdown measures will also be in full effect until further notice, so make sure to keep up with what will be allowed before you make your way to the sandier sections of the city. 

Keep in mind that popular spots like Bluffer's Beach and Woodbine are likely to fill up quickly, so opting for quieter beaches like Rouge or Marie Curtis that are more secluded from the city will make it easier to enjoy your beach day safely. 

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Beaches are officially opening for swimming in Toronto this week

Toronto gym scraps mandatory vaccination policy after backlash from community

Ontario will let 550 people attend tonight's Leafs-Habs Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena

Toronto gym will require proof of vaccination if you want to workout after reopening

Popular beach in Ontario is opening for its first summer in two years

New Era Toronto Blue Jays cap got flamed so bad it was pulled out of production

Ron MacLean accused of homophobia after weird comment during Leafs game

This is what Canada's Wonderland looked like in the 1980s