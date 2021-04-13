Tennis Canada raises over $10k for dog injured in forklift accident at Toronto stadium

An adorable golden retriever belonging to the facility supervisor at a Toronto tennis stadium was in an unfortunate accident involving a forklift last week, and now Tennis Canada is raising money to help pay for the beloved dog's medical expenses.

Waseem Qawasmi's dog Elway sadly suffered a broken femur on April 8 and had to undergo surgery to treat it.

"While he will have a long and difficult recovery, we are very fortunate to still have Elway with us today," reads the GoFundMe campaign description.

"After a successful surgery and 5 days at the vet for careful observation, we're hopeful that Elway will head home soon to recover from his injuries."

While Tennis Canada only launched the fundraiser yesterday, it has already surpassed its $8,000 target — raising over $10,000 in roughly 24 hours.

And comments on the campaign prove just how beloved Elway and his owner are by the Tennis Canada community, with one donor calling the dog "the heart and soul of TC."

"To say that Tennis Canada is Elway's second home would be an understatement," reads the GoFundMe note.

"Elway has never failed to bring a smile to those he greeted. He can never say no to a treat and loves playing with all his canine friends that came into the office. Friendly, well-behaved, smart and playful – Elway is the perfect embodiment of man's best friend and the best companion to Waseem."

Here's hoping Elway is back on his adorable little feet in no time.