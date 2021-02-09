Justin Bieber celebrates Toronto Maple Leafs' series sweep

The Toronto Maple Leafs' number one fan, who also just so happens to be one of the biggest pop stars in the music industry, is once again celebrating the team's most recent accomplishments and sharing his excitement with the world.

Stratford-born musician Justin Bieber has been publicly cheering on the Leafs for years, and he's been particularly outspoken with his support on social media this season.

On Monday, the singer celebrated the Leafs' series sweep against the Vancouver Canucks by posting a photo of players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Rasmus Sandin on Instagram accompanied by the caption: "The boys r back at it again."

Matthews, who currently has an eight-game goal streak and is known to be quite friendly with Bieber, commented on the post saying, " let's get it," and the official Maple Leafs account also replied with high-five emojis.

Bieber has been constantly sharing his excitement about the team's successes this year ever since they won their first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens back in January, when both the "Holy" singer and his wife Hailey posted a series of Instagram stories with encouraging captions and uplifting music.

Days later, he took to Instagram to make the bold claim that this will finally be the year the Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

He also posted a congratulatory message after the team beat the Edmonton Oilers earlier this season, as well as following their win against Vancouver last week.

But while Bieber's support has been restricted to social media posts thanks to the pandemic, the star and his wife were frequently spotted in the stands of Scotiabank Arena before COVID-19.

Hailey was also seen sporting a Leafs hat while out on the town less than a year ago, and the Ontario-born celebrity posted a video of himself literally falling on the floor with excitement after a Leafs win last summer.

All this to say, it's clear Bieber has maintained enough of a connection to his Ontario roots to keep vouching for his hometown team despite all the fame and fortune.

Following their series sweep, the Leafs are set to face off against Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and you can be sure Bieber will be cheering them on with the rest of us.