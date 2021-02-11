Sports & Play
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
canadas wonderland jobs

Canada's Wonderland is hiring for its spring reopening

Canada's Wonderland is looking to fill a number of positions in anticipation of the park's spring reopening. 

Despite being forced to remain closed for the entirety of the pandemic, the amusement park posted more than 70 different jobs for this coming season. 

Positions include lifeguards, cashiers, sales associates, maintenance, landscapers, and supervisors, among a list of other postings with pay ranging from $14.15 an hour to more than $20 an hour. 

"We are currently hiring for a variety of positions at Canada's Wonderland," confirmed Canada's Wonderland Director of Communications, Grace Peacock. 

"Due to the size of our operation, we need to prepare the park far in advance of an opening date and this involves starting our hiring process."

In January, the amusement park announced it would be opening its doors on May 14, 2021. Although, this date is dependent on what's going on with COVID-19 and what provincial regulations and guidelines are in place.  

"We continue to monitor provincial guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations," added Peacock.  

More information on the positions available can be found on the park's website along with further details about their safety protocols for reopening.

