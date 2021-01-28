Canada's Wonderland says it will be reopening in May

Ontario may be under stay-at-home orders in the midst of a provincewide shutdown, but Canada's Wonderland says it will be opening the park this spring as planned... but only if the province allows it.

"Save the date!" reads an email sent to previous season ticket-holders on Thursday afternoon. "We are excited to announce Canada's Wonderland's 2021 opening day — May 14 — and we look forward to welcoming you back for what is sure to be an AMAZING season."

The date is being panned by some online as unrealistic based on the fact that running or attending an amusement park is currently prohibited in Ontario.

One of the only business types not allowed to resume operations under what used to be Stage 3 of the provincial government's reopening plan, amusement parks have actually been closed throughout the entire pandemic.

Still, after a full season off, Wonderland remains optimistic.

Did Canada's Wonderland @WonderlandNews make a deal with the devils @realfordnation & David Williams to reopen on May 14 NO MATTER WHAT the safety criteria is & even if there's a 3rd wave caused by today's announcements? @DFisman @imgrund @jkwan_md #COVIDzero#BellLetsTalk https://t.co/UvUeg6Wj2M — Bingo B #CanadianShield #GoForZero (@Bing0Buddy) January 28, 2021

Canada's Wonderland Director of Communications Grace Peacock confirms that the news is true, however, writing in an email to blogTO that "as we do every year, we release to the public our scheduled opening date. This year, we are scheduled for a May 14 opening."

"We continue to monitor provincial guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations," noted Peacock. Further details will be announced this spring."

As for how this will work, the Vaughan-based park has published a list of reopening protocols to its website. Measures to be taken include mask usage, sanitization stations, the scheduling of visits, a mandatory app download and health screenings for all guests.

"When Canada's Wonderland reopens, we want you to have an AMAZING day and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive coronavirus reopening plan — new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs," reads the website.

"We're all in this together and by working together you can safely and confidently enjoy the thrills, giggles, and endless smiles that only Canada's Wonderland can deliver."