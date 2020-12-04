Shinny hockey is banned on Toronto's public rinks and people aren't happy

The City of Toronto is facing continued backlash after shinny hockey was banned on public outdoor rinks due to COVID-19.

While some argue hockey is an essential part of the Canadian identity, on par with maple syrup and saying please, it looks like it won't be enjoyed by people in Toronto this year.

After officials have encouraged people to check out the 54 artificial ice rinks that opened for public use on November 28th, they made it clear that shinny hockey would not be permitted.

According to the City of Toronto, "under current provincial lockdown measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19... hockey, shinny and curling are currently suspended until further notice."

This has not been well received by fellow hockey enthusiasts, with people taking to Twitter and Reddit to express their concerns.

@CityNews @JohnTory this is BS. You have often boasted about how many!!! outdoor rinks TO has. We can’t find a way to schedule SOME shinny!? Either by days or hours or location? Come on. This is Toronto. Canada. Hockey. #findaway — HockeyBusiness (@HockeyBusiness) December 1, 2020

Multiple petitions have popped up urging Mayor John Tory to lift the ban, arguing that shinny hockey is a non-contact sport that could adhere to physical distancing guidelines. While hockey can often involve close contact, it is not unavoidable.

Is there any medical evidence to suggest that playing shinny is actually different from pleasure skating in regards to Covid19 spreading at outdoor rinks in T.O. this winter? Is it more of a precautonary measure? A hybrid of both? #hockey @JohnTory @blogTO @CBCToronto @Toronto — Maximilian Droege (@MaxTheMush) December 2, 2020

Some have questioned why "stick and puck" wasn't allowed, where individuals could work on their hockey stick-handling skills individually without contact with anyone.

I can understand why shinny won’t be allowed in Toronto ODRs, i can live with it. But why can’t we at least allow “stick + puck”? It’s not much different than just skating but you at least get to also puck handle and work on your shot and stuff. — Arjun 🎄 (@_marlanderthews) November 29, 2020

While the city has not made any plans to allow shinny in the near future, there is nothing stopping you from practicing your shots if you have a backyard rink like this man did last year.