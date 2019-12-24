Someone in Toronto created an epic backyard ice rink

'Tis the season to do kind things for family, friends and neighbours, as evidenced in spades by Toronto's Sven Walker.

Walker, who lives in East York, has taken it upon himself to create a huge skating rink in his backyard for the entire community to enjoy, complete with NHL-quality hockey nets and full arena floodlights.

"If anyone is interested in playing free outdoor pick-up hockey, please let me know," wrote Walker in a private Leaside Community Facebook group on December 23. "I built one of the largest outdoor backyard ice rinks in Leaside."

The rink measures 70 ft by 30 ft, according to walker, for a total square footage of 2,100. It's also cooled with two seven-tonne glycol chillers, just like an indoor ice hockey arena.

"This means that the ice temperature can be set to minus 25 degrees C even if it's +10 C outside," explained Walker in his post. "I am looking for players (adults and kids welcome) interested in some good recreational outdoor fun and free exercise."

The father of four doesn't want anything in exchange for his hospitality — he simply built the rink for people to enjoy.

Walker's backyard is open to the public today, December 24, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for skaters of all ages, as long as they wear helmets.

Talk about embracing the holiday spirit and being an awesome neighbour!