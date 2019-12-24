Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
backyard hockey rink

Someone in Toronto created an epic backyard ice rink

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

'Tis the season to do kind things for family, friends and neighbours, as evidenced in spades by Toronto's Sven Walker.

Walker, who lives in East York, has taken it upon himself to create a huge skating rink in his backyard for the entire community to enjoy, complete with NHL-quality hockey nets and full arena floodlights.

backyard hockey rink

"If anyone is interested in playing free outdoor pick-up hockey, please let me know," wrote Walker in a private Leaside Community Facebook group on December 23. "I built one of the largest outdoor backyard ice rinks in Leaside."

The rink measures 70 ft by 30 ft, according to walker, for a total square footage of 2,100. It's also cooled with two seven-tonne glycol chillers, just like an indoor ice hockey arena.

backyard hockey rink"This means that the ice temperature can be set to minus 25 degrees C even if it's +10 C outside," explained Walker in his post. "I am looking for players (adults and kids welcome) interested in some good recreational outdoor fun and free exercise."

The father of four doesn't want anything in exchange for his hospitality — he simply built the rink for people to enjoy.

backyard ice rinkWalker's backyard is open to the public today, December 24, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for skaters of all ages, as long as they wear helmets.

Talk about embracing the holiday spirit and being an awesome neighbour!

Photos by

Sven Walker

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Someone in Toronto created an epic backyard ice rink

This is how people reacted to the Toronto Raptors' record-breaking comeback win

The Toronto Maple Leafs are practicing outdoors at Nathan Phillips Square next month

15 unusual indoor activities in Toronto

The Richmond Green outdoor skate trail is now open for the season

Kawhi Leonard finally got his ring from the Raptors and it was perfect

Fans are warning each other not to boo Kawhi at the Raptors game tonight

Kawhi Leonard and Raptors exchange message of love via Toronto billboards