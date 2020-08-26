Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
logan couture twitter

NHL player claims he was punched in Toronto for saying he'd vote for Donald Trump

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Canadian hockey player is causing quite the stir on Twitter today after claiming he was punched in Toronto for saying he would vote for Donald Trump. 

London-raised Logan Couture, captain of the San Jose Sharks, tweeted this morning that he was in Toronto talking about voting for the Republican Party Tuesday night when he was "sucker punched."

Couture later clarified that he doesn't actually vote, and couldn't even vote for President Trump due to his Canadian citizenship.

Still, he claims he was assaulted for simply mentioning that his dad was a police officer and saying he "would" vote Republican if he could.

Other than Couture's tweet, there's currently no evidence to prove that he was assaulted, such as video footage of the incident or a police report.

And many are saying they simply find the story too far-fetched to believe. 

"You don't have to believe any word I say for the rest of my life. But that's the honest truth," said Couture to one naysayer who tweeted that the story seems fabricated.

Many hockey fans, on the other hand, are more concerned with Couture's beliefs than whether or not he was actually punched. 

Former fans are denouncing the hockey player in droves, pointing out that supporting Trump essentially means you support racism, bigotry, sexism, misogyny and the systemic oppression of minorities. 

Some have also noted that Couture's recent statement on anti-Black racism in hockey holds a lot less meaning now that he's revealed his political beliefs. 

"I just don't see why you would vote for Trump if you're anti-racist," wrote one Twitter user. "Kinda contradicts itself. You can't throw out all those pretty words of support for your black teammates and then vote for a party that systematically oppresses them."

"You made a statement on BLM and racism where you said you were only 'scraping the surface' of the problem and that it 'desperately needs fixing' (ur words)," wrote another. "So was that bullshit, manipulation, or do you not understand that supporting Trump is supporting white supremacy?"

Lead photo by

mark6mauno

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

NHL player claims he was punched in Toronto for saying he'd vote for Donald Trump

30 essential beaches in and near Toronto

Toronto Raptors consider boycotting NBA games over Jacob Blake shooting

This is how adult sports leagues in Toronto are evolving to be safe during COVID-19

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty tries to visit team and ends up in wrong Toronto

Wakesurfing on Lake Ontario might be Toronto's most underrated summertime sport

Toronto entrepreneurs say Boardball could be the new social distanced summer sport

Sugar Beach is the perfect waterfront hangout in Toronto