Leafs using the Raptors locker room is not the crossover fans wanted

Toronto sports fans perched nervously on the edges of bar stools and living room couches watching the third game of the Maple Leafs qualifying series against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night, during which our home team, unfortunately, (but unsurprisingly) let us down.

Because of the pandemic and the NHL's whole hub city thing, the Leafs ended up using the Toronto Raptors locker room to suit up, as they were technically the away team last night despite the fact that all Eastern Conference games are taking place at the Scotiabank Arena.

"We're dressing in the Raptors room today, so that's kind of cool and unique," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said at a media briefing before the teams hit the ice.

"There's been lots of winning that's gone on in that room and hopefully we can get some of that to rub off on us."

But apparently, the Leafs didn't manage to absorb any of the Raptors' success by robing up in the basketball team's changeroom, as they fell from a strong 3-0 lead to end up losing 4-3 in overtime.

.@Raptors sorry Leafs cursed your room with bad juju https://t.co/taVqcrtZ79 — 😷Snizzbone2.0😷 (@3_Alec_1) August 7, 2020

Now, fans are trolling the team, accusing them of infecting the Raps' dressing room not with COVID-19, but with some serious losing energy.

"Stg if the leafs left a bad vibe in the raptors locker room I'm gonna be pissed," one Twitter user said in the game's aftermath.

"Don't know where the leafs go from here but it sure as hell better not be the Raptors locker room," another tweeted.

Hopefully the Leafs aren’t contagious... — MH 🥌 (@mikeharriscurls) August 7, 2020

Not quite known for satisfying fans, the Leafs were actually being roasted for using the room before they even stepped into it.

Some suggested they be forced to get changed in the hallway or the parking lot instead, because "the Raptors' locker room is too good for that stink."

Turns out #Leafs using the #Raptors dressing room doesn’t change a thing. — The Masked Pug 🎸🏒🇨🇦 (@howee62) August 7, 2020

Still, the team arrived confidently and shared some pics of their blue-and-white hockey sticks and Leafs branded towels abutting the fiery Raps logo, tweeting "North side vibes" and "taking #TeamToronto to a whole new level."

Auston Matthews even donned a Raps jersey to honour his fellow Toronto team.

But given the disparity between the two teams' overall performances, people are still feeling like the Leafs are completely undeserving of using the Raps' room this season, and that this crossover was not one they'd ever ask for.

The @Raptors need to chain the doors. Don’t ever let the Leafs back in that room, ever. https://t.co/mUWeJyyB2c — Ryan Clayton (@RyClay) August 7, 2020

The Leafs need only one more loss to the Blue Jackets to be eliminated, and their fate will be decided Friday night.

The Raptors, meanwhile, may extend their winning streak to eight games when they play the Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, also happening tonight.