Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stage 3 ontario

These are the rules for team sports and live sporting events in Ontario during Stage 3

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

For those Ontarians who live in the parts of the province that are set to enter into Stage 3 of reopening this Friday — sadly not any of us here in Toronto or nine other nearby regions — team sports and sporting events will soon be a reality once again, though the way they operate will be markedly different.

In the provincial government's guide detailing this next phase, it specifies that some previously prohibited aspects of sports will indeed be able to resume, with the exception of sports that necessitate "prolonged or deliberate contact" between participants, such as wrestling.

Sports with some form of such contact, like tackle football, get a pass if they can be modified to maintain physical distance and as little touch as possible.

Amateur and recreational leagues for these types of approved sports will be allowed to start up again in Stage 3 so long as there are no more than 50 participants at one time. And the province notes that "players are not yet permitted to play against players outside of their league or group."

Spectators will also be allowed at games again but they too will be subject to the provincial gathering limit of 50 indoors (or 100 outdoors) and will need to stay at least two metres apart in assigned seating where possible. If they are attending an indoor event in a city that has a mandatory mask policy for such spaces, they will also need to don one.

The same sort of caution will need to be exercised in all of the other settings that will be reopening in this stage, including in casinos, inside bars and restaurants, and at live concerts and other events as we wade into our new, strange version of normal for the foreseeable future.

Lead photo by

@nuttybaklava

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

These are the GoodLife Fitness locations reopening in Ontario as part of Stage 3

SoulCycle suddenly shuts down in Toronto leaving staff and customers in the dark

These are the rules for team sports and live sporting events in Ontario during Stage 3

Concerts and events are now allowed in Ontario for Stage 3 and here are the rules

Current and former Toronto Blue Jays get feisty in social media spat

Here are the rules for NHL teams at hub city hotels in Toronto

These gyms in Toronto are now doing outdoor fitness classes

Toronto axe-throwing company responds to allegations of racism and sexism