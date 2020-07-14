These are the rules for team sports and live sporting events in Ontario during Stage 3

For those Ontarians who live in the parts of the province that are set to enter into Stage 3 of reopening this Friday — sadly not any of us here in Toronto or nine other nearby regions — team sports and sporting events will soon be a reality once again, though the way they operate will be markedly different.

In the provincial government's guide detailing this next phase, it specifies that some previously prohibited aspects of sports will indeed be able to resume, with the exception of sports that necessitate "prolonged or deliberate contact" between participants, such as wrestling.

Sports with some form of such contact, like tackle football, get a pass if they can be modified to maintain physical distance and as little touch as possible.

Today we announced the next step in Ontario’s reopening framework: Stage 3.

When regions enter Stage 3, nearly all of Ontario’s businesses and public spaces will be able to reopen with proper public health and workplace safety measures in place. https://t.co/80Osu4glGL pic.twitter.com/xwjis0TRbG — Ontario Government (@ONgov) July 13, 2020

Amateur and recreational leagues for these types of approved sports will be allowed to start up again in Stage 3 so long as there are no more than 50 participants at one time. And the province notes that "players are not yet permitted to play against players outside of their league or group."

Spectators will also be allowed at games again but they too will be subject to the provincial gathering limit of 50 indoors (or 100 outdoors) and will need to stay at least two metres apart in assigned seating where possible. If they are attending an indoor event in a city that has a mandatory mask policy for such spaces, they will also need to don one.

The same sort of caution will need to be exercised in all of the other settings that will be reopening in this stage, including in casinos, inside bars and restaurants, and at live concerts and other events as we wade into our new, strange version of normal for the foreseeable future.