Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
niagara falls canada day

Niagara Falls was absolutely packed for Canada Day

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As people came to terms with the fact that Canada Day celebrations would look a lot different this year — namely, that some would have to be virtual instead of in-person — many still made it out to major attractions like Niagara Falls, packing main streets and flocking to get photos in front of the natural phenomenon.

Despite the fact that physical distancing is still very much a recommended thing and gatherings of more than 10 people are not yet permitted in Ontario, people seemed unafraid of being shoulder-to-shoulder with a bunch of strangers.

A number on the scene didn't seem to be wearing masks, either.

While cities like Toronto cancelled all official fireworks shows to avoid encouraging grouping together, Niagara went ahead with its fireworks display to honour the nation's birthday.

Most activities and amenities were also back in full operation.

The area has suffered greatly due to forced business closures and a drastic decline in travel and tourism amid the pandemic, and so has been trying to make a push to recover ASAP.

Though it's great that more money was flowing into the region on Wednesday, it, unfortunately, doesn't seem that people were taking the still-looming virus very seriously.

A few hours north at Wasaga Beach, another popular tourist destination, the scene was similar as citizens got out to enjoy the summer sun on their day off — unfortunately, far too close to one another.

Much like the backlash after Toronto's now-notorious Trinity Bellwoods Park incident in late May, people were disappointed to see others' complete disregard for public health and safety.

Hopefully there won't be a spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Canada Day crowds, just like there weren't after the Bellwoods weekend and the recent marches against anti-Black racism that saw turnouts in the thousands as Ontario's new case numbers continue to trend downward.

Lead photo by

@schris6068

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Wasaga Beach to be closed and rule-breakers fined $750 after big Canada Day crowds

Niagara Falls was absolutely packed for Canada Day

The random guy in a suit from the iconic Toronto Raptors photo finally got his ring

Outdoor pools in Toronto will be staying open until almost midnight

Ontario beach is so popular it might be forced to shut down

Toronto to be named NHL hub city

Toronto entrepreneur makes it easy to take up archery during the pandemic

This nature reserve near Toronto is an explorer's dream